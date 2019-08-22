UrduPoint.com
Moscow Expects Frank Discussion At UN Security Council Briefing Over US Missile Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Moscow expects a frank discussion to be in place at the UN Security Council's open-format briefing, which will be held later on Thursday upon Russia's and China's request over Washington's recent medium-range cruise missile test and potential deployments, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Moscow expects a frank discussion to be in place at the UN Security Council's open-format briefing, which will be held later on Thursday upon Russia's and China's request over Washington's recent medium-range cruise missile test and potential deployments, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia and China had requested the UN Security Council to convene the meeting over Washington's recently voiced intentions to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We expect to have a frank discussion with colleagues and with the high representative of the UN Secretary General [High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

