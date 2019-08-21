Moscow Expects From New EU Leadership Positive Attitude Toward Bilateral Relations - Putin

Russia is interested in restoring fully-fledged relations with the European Union and expects that the new EU leadership will show a positive attitude towards maintaining these relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia is interested in restoring fully-fledged relations with the European Union and expects that the new EU leadership will show a positive attitude towards maintaining these relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"We certainly discussed some issues on the international agenda. We are interested in the full restoration of relations with the European Union. We hope that the new EU leadership , in turn, will show a positive attitude towards maintaining mutually beneficial partnership relations with our country," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.