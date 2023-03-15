Moscow Expects Gasoline, Diesel Fuel Prices to Fluctuate Within Inflation Limits in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia expects that gasoline and diesel fuel prices will fluctuate within the limits of inflation this year, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"The Energy Ministry continued monitoring prices for motor fuels ” in 2022, gasoline prices actually remained unchanged, and the growth in diesel prices remained within inflation limits.

In 2023, we also expect the dynamics to remain within inflation limits," Shulginov told lawmakers.