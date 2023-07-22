Open Menu

Moscow Expects Guterres' Reaction On Memorandum On Exports Of Russian Grain, Fertilizes

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Moscow Expects Guterres' Reaction on Memorandum on Exports of Russian Grain, Fertilizes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Moscow expects to see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reaction on his plans regarding the Russian-UN memorandum on exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"In the coming period, we expect the response of the UN secretary-general on his plans for the Russia-UN Memorandum, which, as you know, is valid for 3 years and a prior (3 months) written notice is required for a withdrawal," the spokeswoman said, as quoted by the ministry's statement.

