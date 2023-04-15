UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Helsinki To Uphold Commitments On Russian Consulate On Aland Islands

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Moscow Expects Helsinki to Uphold Commitments on Russian Consulate on Aland Islands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Moscow is aware of the "civil initiative" in Finland to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands, but hopes that Helsinki will fulfill its obligations regarding the demilitarization of the islands and the presence of a Russian consulate there, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We assume that Finland's position, confirmed by the Finnish Foreign Ministry, is that the country intends to continue fulfilling its international legal obligations regarding the demilitarized status of the Aland Islands and the presence of a consulate of the Russian Federation there," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that it was aware of the "civil initiative" in Finland to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands. At the same time, Moscow considers it indicative that "the Alanders themselves do not support it."

"So we'll see how this 'initiative' ends up. It is premature to talk about anything else at the moment," the ministry said.

