Moscow Expects IAEA Mission to ZNPP to Help Stop Kiev From Provoking Catastrophe- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Moscow hopes that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) will help stop Kiev in an effort to provoke a catastrophe, as well as stop it from nuclear blackmail, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the visit of IAEA experts to the nuclear power plant planned for today will help stop the Ukrainian authorities in their desire to provoke a nuclear catastrophe and stop nuclear blackmail," Zakharova told reporters.