(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow later in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow later in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"By the way, we expect Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to pay a visit to Moscow in January," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after this talks with Saudi foreign minister.