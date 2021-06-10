UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects Japan To Conduct Impartial Investigation Into Recent Vessels Collision

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Moscow Expects Japan to Conduct Impartial Investigation Into Recent Vessels Collision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Moscow expects the Japanese government to carry out an unbiased investigation into the collision of Russia's Amur merchant ship and Japanese fishing boat Hokko Maru, which resulted in three fatalities late last month, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"We expect the Japanese authorities to carry out an impartial investigation, we expect that the reasons behind the incident will be established and the crew and the Amur vessel itself will return to Russia in the near future," Zakharova said at a briefing.

When the vessels collided off Hokkaido on May 26, all the five people aboard the Japanese boat were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead. Amur's third mate is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Japan's Monbetsu on suspicion of not taking action to avoid the collision.

Related Topics

Dead Moscow Russia Japan May All Government

Recent Stories

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

3 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

20 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

33 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

34 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.