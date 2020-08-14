Moscow Expects Kabul to Complete Taliban Prisoners Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Moscow expects Kabul to complete the release of the Taliban prisoners and believes that it is too early to provide any assessment of the situation so far, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan National Security Council said that the authorities had started to release the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners. According to the council, 80 Taliban convicts were released on Thursday.

"They are obligated to do it, they have reached a relevant agreement. We will only assess the situation when the process is completed. This is just half the battle. The process is due to be finalized, and we are waiting for it, as only after that the date of the intra-Afghan negotiations start will be coordinated," Kabulov said.