UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects Kabul To Complete Taliban Prisoners Release

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Moscow Expects Kabul to Complete Taliban Prisoners Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Moscow expects Kabul to complete the release of the Taliban prisoners and believes that it is too early to provide any assessment of the situation so far, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan National Security Council said that the authorities had started to release the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners. According to the council, 80 Taliban convicts were released on Thursday.

"They are obligated to do it, they have reached a relevant agreement. We will only assess the situation when the process is completed. This is just half the battle. The process is due to be finalized, and we are waiting for it, as only after that the date of the intra-Afghan negotiations start will be coordinated," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

10 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

20 minutes ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

41 minutes ago

Unfair grading in O and A level:: Govt to approach ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

1 hour ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.