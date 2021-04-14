(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will make a decision on participation in the upcoming Afghanistan conference in Istanbul after it receives information on its format and goals, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

"We have received a notification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry that the Istanbul conference on the peace process in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, co-organized by Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations, will be held from April 24 - May 4. As far as we understand, a wide range of countries are expected to take part in the event. We expect an official invitation from Ankara and also information about the modality, the format, the goals and the agenda of the planned meeting. After that we will make a decision on the participation of a Russian delegation," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.