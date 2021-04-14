UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects More Details On Istanbul's Afghanistan Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:01 PM

Moscow Expects More Details on Istanbul's Afghanistan Conference

Russia will make a decision on participation in the upcoming Afghanistan conference in Istanbul after it receives information on its format and goals, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia will make a decision on participation in the upcoming Afghanistan conference in Istanbul after it receives information on its format and goals, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"We have received a notification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry that the Istanbul conference on the peace process in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, co-organized by Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations, will be held from April 24 - May 4. As far as we understand, a wide range of countries are expected to take part in the event. We expect an official invitation from Ankara and also information about the modality, the format, the goals and the agenda of the planned meeting. After that we will make a decision on the participation of a Russian delegation," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia Turkey Qatar Ankara Istanbul April May Event From

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins first place in World Junior ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Chairman condemns violence

59 seconds ago

Mobile application to be introduced in other distr ..

1 minute ago

Postponement of US Troops' Withdrawal From Afghani ..

1 minute ago

Poland Receives 1st Batch of Johnson & Johnson COV ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi issues resolutio ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.