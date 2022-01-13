Russia expects NATO to present its ideas regarding Moscow's security proposals or provide an explanation for their rejection, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia expects NATO to present its ideas regarding Moscow's security proposals or provide an explanation for their rejection, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"We are also expecting that the NATO countries will give their thoughts on how we could move toward implementing the proposals that we (Russia) presented. Or explain why they are unacceptable," Grushko told reporters after a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

The diplomat noted that the matter of continuing the council meetings will become clear once the alliance presents its suggestions in writing.

"We are ready for a dialogue on the issue of strike weapons," Grushko stated, adding that "here, the ball is sort of in NATO's court."