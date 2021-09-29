Moscow Expects New German Government to Remain Committed to Cooperation - Senior Lawmaker

Moscow expects the new German government to keep developing the mutually beneficial and objectively necessary bilateral cooperation, the Russian upper chamber's speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Moscow expects the new German government to keep developing the mutually beneficial and objectively necessary bilateral cooperation, the Russian upper chamber's speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik.

"I do want to hope that the renewed Berlin will show common sense and will be able to find an approach to develop mutually beneficial and objectively necessary cooperation between our countries, taking into account the fact that Russia is a large, integral and inalienable part of Europe," Matviyenko said.

It is difficult to make any predictions about Germany's future political landscape and its influence on European policies and relations with Russia, the senior lawmaker added.