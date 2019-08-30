UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects New Ukrainian Government To Pursue Constructive Policy - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:59 PM

Moscow Expects New Ukrainian Government to Pursue Constructive Policy - Source

Moscow expects the new Ukrainian government to pursue a constructive policy, including on relations with Russia, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on the formation of the new Ukrainian cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Moscow expects the new Ukrainian government to pursue a constructive policy, including on relations with Russia, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on the formation of the new Ukrainian cabinet.

The Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation, elected in July, formed during its first session on Thursday a new cabinet under Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"We hope that the new persons appointed to high official positions in Ukraine will be acting more adequately and pragmatically, including in relations with Russia, compared to their predecessors," the source said.

The source noted that Russia welcomed Ukraine's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko's intention to settle the conflict in the breakaway Donbas region within six months, stressing that Russia's position on the matter remained unchanged.

"Our position remains unchanged. The Minsk set of measures remains in the center of the settlement. The measures should be implemented exactly in the form that they have been coordinated and approved by a resolution of the UN Security Council. We welcome the Ukrainian side's intention ... to really get down to implementing the Minsk agreements," the source said, noting that Ukraine had been recently hindering Donbas conflict settlement.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Minsk July Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.24 a barrel T ..

1 minute ago

VP Shixin Chen reaffirms ADB's strong commitment t ..

8 seconds ago

Govt employees, civil society, traders, students' ..

11 seconds ago

Victory in 1922 battle milestone for Turkish natio ..

1 minute ago

Civil society, employees of district administratio ..

1 minute ago

Qureshi urges world to hold India accountable for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.