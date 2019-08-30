Moscow Expects New Ukrainian Government to Pursue Constructive Policy - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow expects the new Ukrainian government to pursue a constructive policy, including on relations with Russia, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on the formation of the new Ukrainian cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Moscow expects the new Ukrainian government to pursue a constructive policy, including on relations with Russia, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on the formation of the new Ukrainian cabinet.

The Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation, elected in July, formed during its first session on Thursday a new cabinet under Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"We hope that the new persons appointed to high official positions in Ukraine will be acting more adequately and pragmatically, including in relations with Russia, compared to their predecessors," the source said.

The source noted that Russia welcomed Ukraine's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko's intention to settle the conflict in the breakaway Donbas region within six months, stressing that Russia's position on the matter remained unchanged.

"Our position remains unchanged. The Minsk set of measures remains in the center of the settlement. The measures should be implemented exactly in the form that they have been coordinated and approved by a resolution of the UN Security Council. We welcome the Ukrainian side's intention ... to really get down to implementing the Minsk agreements," the source said, noting that Ukraine had been recently hindering Donbas conflict settlement.