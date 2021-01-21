UrduPoint.com
Moscow Expects No Big Changes In US Policy On Russia Under Biden - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:10 AM

Moscow Expects No Big Changes in US Policy on Russia Under Biden - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Moscow does not expect any big changes in the US policy regarding Russia under the new administration and believes that containing Russia will remain high on the agenda, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We do not have any unrealistically positive expectations. Even if there are some changes regarding Russia, it will be about details rather than the essence. Systemic containment of Russia will remain a very important part of the US politics," the ambassador said.

