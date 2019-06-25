VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Moscow expects Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, to take a firmer stand when discussing with Kiev the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, currently held in Ukrainian custody on charges of treason and supporting Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Moscow is aware that Desir raises the need to release Vyshinsky in his talks with Kiev, Kelin told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OSCE security conference.

"However, he does it quietly and obscurely. It is necessary for him to be firmer, as the situation with journalists is really tough there [in Ukraine], not only with Vyshinsky, but with others," Kelin said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and that the incident demonstrates an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Kiev targeting journalists doing their jobs.

Desir has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.