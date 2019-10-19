Moscow Expects Over 60 Delegations at Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry anticipates to receive more than 60 delegations at the upcoming inaugural Russia-Africa summit, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday

LITVINOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry anticipates to receive more than 60 delegations at the upcoming inaugural Russia-Africa summit, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday.

The Russia-Africa summit, chaired by Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, is scheduled to take place in Sochi from October 23-24. More than 45 African countries have confirmed the attendance of their delegations.

"Just imagine, it is more than 60 delegations," Zakharova said in her address to the third convocation of the pan-Russian youth camp Pokoleniye.

She added that the ministry's Department of Information and Press had already sent 25 of its employees to Sochi to prepare the summit's "nuances," which, according to Zakharova, are many, given the large scale of the event.

The third annual Pokoleniye camp launched on Wednesday to run through October 21. More than 150 young leaders of student, youth and civil organizations are attending the camp this year.