Moscow Expects Paris to Help Avoid Misunderstandings on Upcoming Normandy Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Moscow expects Paris to do everything in its power to avoid any misunderstandings on the upcoming Normandy Four summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

The summit of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will be held on December 9.

"We expect our French colleagues as hosts of the Normandy summit to do their utmost to avoid any misunderstandings so that this summit would clearly underscore the fact that carrying out Minsk [agreement] measures should be undisputed and has no alternatives," Lavrov told a press conference.

The Cabinet of Germany has already confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in the meeting.