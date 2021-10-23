UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Partners In Kosovo Settlement To Assess Pristina's 'Provocation'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:57 PM

Moscow Expects Partners in Kosovo Settlement to Assess Pristina's 'Provocation'

Moscow expects that its partners in the Kosovo settlement will give a proper assessment to Pristina's provocative actions as it decided to expel two Russian diplomats accredited with the UN Mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Moscow expects that its partners in the Kosovo settlement will give a proper assessment to Pristina's provocative actions as it decided to expel two Russian diplomats accredited with the UN Mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that she was "expelling" two Pristina-based Russian diplomats accredited to the diplomatic mission in Serbia over their alleged "harmful influence" in the region.

"We hope that this defiant behavior of the Kosovo leaders will receive due critical assessment from our settlement partners," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman further called the actions of the Kosovo leadership a "targeted provocation" that is part of aggressive policy against Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia, in turn, did not recognize Pristina's decisions and condemned any attempts to intervene with the work of UN-accredited diplomatic personnel.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Pristina Serbia From

Recent Stories

NAB raids treasury office, seizes record relating ..

NAB raids treasury office, seizes record relating to fake pension bills, voucher ..

7 minutes ago
 MPA Nishat Daha passes away

MPA Nishat Daha passes away

7 minutes ago
 SU announces annual examinations tentative date at ..

SU announces annual examinations tentative date at affiliated colleges

7 minutes ago
 Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violatio ..

Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

7 minutes ago
 Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphit ..

Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphitheater F-9 park

12 minutes ago
 RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fi ..

RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fines on violators

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.