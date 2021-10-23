Moscow expects that its partners in the Kosovo settlement will give a proper assessment to Pristina's provocative actions as it decided to expel two Russian diplomats accredited with the UN Mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Moscow expects that its partners in the Kosovo settlement will give a proper assessment to Pristina's provocative actions as it decided to expel two Russian diplomats accredited with the UN Mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that she was "expelling" two Pristina-based Russian diplomats accredited to the diplomatic mission in Serbia over their alleged "harmful influence" in the region.

"We hope that this defiant behavior of the Kosovo leaders will receive due critical assessment from our settlement partners," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman further called the actions of the Kosovo leadership a "targeted provocation" that is part of aggressive policy against Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia, in turn, did not recognize Pristina's decisions and condemned any attempts to intervene with the work of UN-accredited diplomatic personnel.