Moscow Expects Russia 'Meddling' Hoax to Grow Ahead of 2020 US Election - Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Moscow does not rule out that the hoax about the alleged Russian meddling in US democratic processes would grow ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Sputnik.

"We assume there are high chances that these concoctions about the 'Russian meddling' in the democratic processes will multiply, especially given the beginning of the electoral contest," Antonov said on Friday.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka last week, US President Donald Trump jokingly told Russian President Vladimir Putin to please not interfere in US elections.

The comment came after years of controversy over US claims of Russia's alleged meddling in the US 2016 presidential election won by Trump. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying it did not interfere in other states' internal affairs.