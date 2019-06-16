Moscow Expects Russia, US, Israel Security Summit to Agree on Steps to Stabilize Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Alexander Venediktov, assistant secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview published on Sunday that he expects participants of the upcoming Russia-US-Israel security council chiefs meeting to agree on steps to stabilize the middle East and Syria, in particular.

"We should pay tribute to our US partners: they have shown enough political will, and now we are preparing for a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of Russia, the United States and Israel, set to be held in Jerusalem in the coming weeks. We hope that the result of our joint work will be our common practical steps aimed at stabilizing Syria and the entire Middle East ... This process should take into account the interests of all players, including Iran," Venediktov told the government's Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.