Moscow Expects Russian Journalist Yuzik Detained In Iran To Be Released Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

Moscow Expects Russian Journalist Yuzik Detained in Iran to Be Released Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Moscow expects Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, detained in Iran, to be released soon, perhaps already this week, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

Yuzik arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport was seized at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested on October 2 at a hotel.

Yuzik's relatives claim that she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.

"The [Russian] ambassador went to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday. Investigation is being completed, and we expect that she will be released soon," Kabulov said.

"Most likely, yes," Kabulov added, when asked whether Yuzik could be released this week.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said on Friday that Yuzik would soon be released.

