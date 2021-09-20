Moscow Expects Russian Sapega Detained in Belarus to Be Released - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Moscow expects that the Russian authorities will be able to free its citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Belarus this spring, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our embassy and consular offices are closely engaged in this issue. We hope that we will be able to secure her release. We are closely monitoring this case, we constantly visit her," Rudenko said.

"Our consular officers are in contact with her and her parents," the high-ranking diplomat added.

Sapega and her partner, Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, were detained by Belarusian authorities on May 23 after the Ryanair plane they took from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk. Belarus accused Sapega of inciting social hatred and discord, as well as organizing and actively participating in actions that "grossly violate public order."