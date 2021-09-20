UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Russian Sapega Detained In Belarus To Be Released - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Moscow Expects Russian Sapega Detained in Belarus to Be Released - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expects that the Russian authorities will be able to free its citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Belarus this spring, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Moscow expects that the Russian authorities will be able to free its citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Belarus this spring, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our embassy and consular offices are closely engaged in this issue. We hope that we will be able to secure her release. We are closely monitoring this case, we constantly visit her," Rudenko said.

"Our consular officers are in contact with her and her parents," the high-ranking diplomat added.

Sapega and her partner, Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, were detained by Belarusian authorities on May 23 after the Ryanair plane they took from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk. Belarus accused Sapega of inciting social hatred and discord, as well as organizing and actively participating in actions that "grossly violate public order."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Minsk Sofia Athens Vilnius Belarus May From Opposition

Recent Stories

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi off to New York to attend ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi off to New York to attend 76th UNGA session

2 minutes ago
 Nineteen People Injured in Russia's Perm Universit ..

Nineteen People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting - Emergencies

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 10,040 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 10,040 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 National positivity ratio persistently declines be ..

National positivity ratio persistently declines below 4.5 percent: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

7 minutes ago
 Two suspects held during search operation

Two suspects held during search operation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.