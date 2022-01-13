Moscow Expects 'Specific Response in Written From' After Russia-US Talks - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Moscow expects a "specific response in a written form" after two rounds of negotiations with the United States and NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"For both the first and second rounds, as far as we understand, we can still expect some specific written response in the coming days," the spokesman said.

Peskov mentioned that there were some positive aspects at the negotiations but responses to fundamental issues are needed.