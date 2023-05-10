Moscow Expects Steps From Yerevan to Work Out Issue of CSTO Mission in Armenia

Moscow is expecting to see steps from Yerevan to work out the issue of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) mission in Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moscow is expecting to see steps from Yerevan to work out the issue of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) mission in Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We expect initiative steps from the Armenian partners to resume substantive work on the deployment of the CSTO mission on the territory of Armenia, other joint measures to help our ally. The Russian side is ready for such work, as we have repeatedly said, which Yerevan is well aware of," Zakharova told a briefing.