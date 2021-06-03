Russia expects that the drafting group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will soon convene for the next round of talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia expects that the drafting group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will soon convene for the next round of talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"We hope that UN secretary general's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, will make a decision. There was an idea to hold another meeting of the constitutional committee in Geneva even prior to the Syrian election. We always wanted this agency to work in a rhythmic manner. So, we hope that the sixth meeting of the constitutional committee, or rather not the entire committee but just the drafting group, will be held soon," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

