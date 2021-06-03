UrduPoint.com
Moscow Expects Syrian Constitutional Committee's Drafting Group To Convene In Geneva Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia expects that the drafting group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will soon convene for the next round of talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia expects that the drafting group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will soon convene for the next round of talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"We hope that UN secretary general's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, will make a decision. There was an idea to hold another meeting of the constitutional committee in Geneva even prior to the Syrian election. We always wanted this agency to work in a rhythmic manner. So, we hope that the sixth meeting of the constitutional committee, or rather not the entire committee but just the drafting group, will be held soon," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

This year's edition of the forum is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

