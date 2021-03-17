UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects Syrian Constitutional Dialogue To Arrange Direct Gov't-Opposition Contacts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

Moscow Expects Syrian Constitutional Dialogue to Arrange Direct Gov't-Opposition Contacts

Moscow expects that the Syrian Consitution Committee will be able to organize direct contacts between the government and the opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moscow expects that the Syrian Consitution Committee will be able to organize direct contacts between the government and the opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have reason to believe that progress will be made and that the constitutional committee, in the format of a drafting commission, will be able to organize direct contacts between key delegations, a government or pro-government delegation ... and an opposition delegation," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Progress Government Opposition

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Three major hospitals in Lahore go out o ..

55 seconds ago

Experts on Cryptocurrency calls on CM advisor Ziau ..

4 minutes ago

Uzbekistan receives first batch of AstraZeneca vac ..

4 minutes ago

S.Korea's employment falls 473,000 in February

4 minutes ago

Police net 7 proclaimed offenderss in rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Ashkenazi on Recent Attacks: Israel Will Not Let I ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.