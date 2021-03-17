(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moscow expects that the Syrian Consitution Committee will be able to organize direct contacts between the government and the opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have reason to believe that progress will be made and that the constitutional committee, in the format of a drafting commission, will be able to organize direct contacts between key delegations, a government or pro-government delegation ... and an opposition delegation," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi