Moscow Expects Taliban to Be More Liberal Toward Citizens - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Moscow expects the Taliban (banned as s terrorist organization in Russia) to be more liberal toward citizens, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"We expect the new authorities to act in a more liberal manner, even if they continue to be guided by their cultural and religious traditions," Kabulov said at a press conference.