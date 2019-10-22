(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia expects Georgia to draw conclusions from its signals regarding air traffic resumption, as Russia has outlined the conditions distinctly, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

On September 26, the foreign ministers of the neighboring countries held their first meeting over the past 12 years on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Rudenko recalled. He also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had then communicated "relevant signals" to his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani.

"We expect Tbilisi to draw necessary conclusions. Russia, in turn, remains interested in normalizing relations with Georgia, which serves key interests of our peoples," Rudenko said.

He stressed that Russia had suspended direct flights to and from Georgia in July as a response to anti-Russia protests in Tbilisi, noting that the temporary measure was aimed at "ensuring safety of Russians traveling to Georgia.

"

"The Russian side has outlined clearly conditions for cancellation [of direct flights ban]: stabilization of the situation in Georgia, disappearance of any threat to our citizens' safety, and abolishing of the Russophobic campaign," Rudenko specified.

The deputy foreign minister went on to say that approving visa-free travel for Georgians had been discussed prior to the anti-Russia protests, which swept Tbilisi in June, but was currently not on the agenda.

"It is necessary to at least return to the pre-crisis situation," Rudenko emphasized.

The relations between Georgia and Russia worsened over the protests that broke out in Tbilisi after a Russian lawmaker, participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat, in a move that sparked harsh criticism in Georgia.