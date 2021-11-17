UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Terms Of Nord Stream 2 Certification To Be Unchanged - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:38 PM

Moscow Expects Terms of Nord Stream 2 Certification to Be Unchanged - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expects that the timing of the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure will not change, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moscow expects that the timing of the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure will not change, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We proceed from the fact that, as follows from the official press release of the Federal Network Agency of the Federal Republic of Germany, published on November 16, as well as the subsequent explanations of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy of this country, the suspension of the certification process of the NS2 gas pipeline is due to regulatory factors and is connected with the need to fulfill a number of legal formalities of Swiss-registered NS2 operator Nord Stream 2 AG, including the creation of its subsidiary in Germany in accordance with the requirements of German legislation.

It should become the owner of the German section of the NS2 pipeline and to exercise its control," Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We expect that upon its completion, the registration of the NS2 permitting documentation will continue and the deadlines for completing the certification of the gas pipeline will not change," the spokeswoman added.

