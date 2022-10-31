UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects To Continue Strengthening Cooperation With Brazil In UN, BRICS, G20

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 06:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Moscow expects to continue strengthening cooperation with Brazil, including the bilateral work in the UN, BRICS, and the G20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We hope that the course of strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation and Russian-Brazilian cooperation in the UN, BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral platforms will continue. We are ready for this," the ministry said in a statement following the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil.

The ministry also noted that Russia considers Brazil to be a strong candidate for receiving the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"We highly appreciate the role of Brazil in international affairs, its consistent activity of strengthening constructive principles and the formation of a democratic, polycentric world order. We consider the country as a strong candidate for becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council," the statement read.

