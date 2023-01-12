UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects To Discuss ZNPP Safety Zone During IAEA Head's Visit To Ukraine - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Moscow Expects to Discuss ZNPP Safety Zone During IAEA Head's Visit to Ukraine - Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) During the visit of the International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Ukraine the issue of the creation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) safety zone is expected to be discussed next week, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"The IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Grossi is going to visit Ukraine next week. As we understand it, among other things he plans to discuss with the Ukrainian authorities his initiative on establishment of nuclear safety and security zone at the Zaporozhskaya NPP," Ulyanov said on Telegram.

