Moscow Expects Transit of Power in Peru Will Be Legal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Moscow expects that the process of transit of power in Peru will be legal, without foreign interference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We expect that the process of transit of power in Peru will be orderly, withing the legal framework, without destructive interference from the outside and will contribute to the normalization of the situation in the country in the interests of the Peruvian people," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that Russia seeks to further develop traditionally friendly relations with Peru.