Moscow Expects US-Russia Summit to Become Starting Point for Security Equation - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Moscow hopes that the US-Russia summit will become the starting point for the future strategic security equation, it should take into account all new equipment and technologies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I hope the summit will become a starting point," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.

"We have passed on our proposals to the Americans, they continue the internal process of analysis. How long it will take them is difficult to predict... We are not told anything yet, but I hope that the summit will become a starting point, will give an impetus to our work - the most difficult negotiation work that we are ready to conduct," he said.