Moscow Expects US-Taliban Agreement To Hold Despite Recent Escalation - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Moscow Expects US-Taliban Agreement to Hold Despite Recent Escalation - Foreign Ministry

Moscow hopes that the agreement between the United States and the Taliban will be fully adhered to despite recent escalation, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Moscow hopes that the agreement between the United States and the Taliban will be fully adhered to despite recent escalation, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We actually hope that the agreement signed by the US and the Taliban will be fully adhered to," Zakharova told a briefing.

