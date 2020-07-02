UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects US To Investigate Attacks On RIA Novosti, Sputnik Journalists - OSCE Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:26 PM

Moscow Expects US to Investigate Attacks on RIA Novosti, Sputnik Journalists - OSCE Envoy

Moscow expects the US authorities to thoroughly investigate police brutality incidents against RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell, Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Moscow expects the US authorities to thoroughly investigate police brutality incidents against RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell, Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Thursday.

Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed by the police on May 31 while covering the civil unrest in Minnesota in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Roussell was shot with rubber bullets by the Washington police on June 1 despite identifying himself as a member of the press.

"We consider it absolutely unacceptable for the police to use their special equipment, including rubber bullets and teargas, against media workers doing their job.

We assume that the corresponding US authorities will thoroughly investigate the incidents, and the representative [of the OSCE on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir] will closely monitor the issue until those responsible are made accountable," Lukashevich told the organization's permanent council.

The United States and the rest of the world have been having an active conversation about ways to fight police violence following the death of Floyd, an African American man, in police custody and the subsequent mass protests.

In June, the International Federation of Journalists demanded that the US authorities stop targeting journalists who cover the George Floyd protests.

Related Topics

World Police Moscow Russia Europe Washington Job Man George United States May June Media

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

14 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

59 minutes ago

Thunder bolts claim three lives in Tharparkar, doz ..

3 minutes ago

AC visits bazaars, checks prices of food items

3 minutes ago

FIA Cyber Crime Wing registers 14 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.