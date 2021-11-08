UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

Moscow Expects US to Shed Light on Updated Nuclear Doctrine at Next Strategic Talks

Russia expects the United States to provide some clarifications regarding its updated nuclear doctrine at the next round of strategic stability consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, noting that the date of the meeting remains uncertain

"They continue working on the updated version of the nuclear doctrine. I believe they have some additional considerations that they could present to us when we meet again" Ryabkov said.

Moscow and Washington are analyzing the results of the latest round of consultations, the diplomat noted.

"We currently focus on the 'homework'. There is a whole range of topics that require additional analysis, studying and comments after the previous meeting, we currently focus on that and we believe that the Americans are doing the same ... I believe we will reach an agreement on dates, we are now partway to arranging the next plenary session," Rybakov added.

