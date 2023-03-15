Moscow Expects US to Stop Flights Near Russian Borders - Ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, after an incident involving a US drone over the Black Sea, said Moscow expects Washington to stop flights near Russian borders.

US drones "gather intelligence which is later used by the Kiev regime to attack our armed forces and territory.

.. We proceed from the fact that the United States will refrain from further speculations in the media landscape and stop making sorties near the Russian borders," Antonov told reporters.