UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response To Security Proposals - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Security Proposals - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expects Washington to promptly respond to its security proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moscow expects Washington to promptly respond to its security proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was preparing for the fact that Russia may "spread misinformation" about the results of negotiations on strategic stability.

"We expect a response from Washington, and a quick, prompt response. As they say, the ball did not reach our half of the field, it is still on the side of the United States. Mrs. Jen Psaki, who is clearly not aware of what was happening in Geneva, must also understand this," she said, commenting on Psaki's statements.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington White House Geneva United States May From

Recent Stories

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

1 minute ago
 Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

1 minute ago
 Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machi ..

Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machinery

1 minute ago
 DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other ..

DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other parts of city

1 minute ago
 IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

4 minutes ago
 Hospitality, tourism industry can produce jobs for ..

Hospitality, tourism industry can produce jobs for youth: Wajiha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.