(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow expects Washington to promptly respond to its security proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moscow expects Washington to promptly respond to its security proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was preparing for the fact that Russia may "spread misinformation" about the results of negotiations on strategic stability.

"We expect a response from Washington, and a quick, prompt response. As they say, the ball did not reach our half of the field, it is still on the side of the United States. Mrs. Jen Psaki, who is clearly not aware of what was happening in Geneva, must also understand this," she said, commenting on Psaki's statements.