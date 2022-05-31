Moscow Expels 1 Employee Of Montenegrin Embassy In Retaliation - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Russian foreign ministry announced on Tuesday the expulsion of one employee of the Montenegrin Embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat response to Podgorica.
"On May 31, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to Russia (Milorad) Scepanovic was invited to the Russian foreign ministry, where he was presented with a note from the ministry declaring persona non grata an employee of the Montenegrin Embassy in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.