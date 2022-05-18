UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expels 34 French Diplomats In Response To Similar Move By Paris - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Moscow has decided to expel 34 employees of the French diplomatic missions in Russia in retaliation to a similar move by Paris, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry summoned French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy earlier in the day to express protest in connection with the decision of Paris to declare 41 employees of Russian diplomatic missions in France personae non gratae.

"As a response, 34 employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared personae non gratae. They are ordered to leave the territory of Russia within two weeks from the date of delivery of the relevant note to the ambassador," the ministry said.

