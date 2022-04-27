UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expels 8 Employees Of Japanese Embassy, They Must Leave Russia By May 10

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Moscow Expels 8 Employees of Japanese Embassy, They Must Leave Russia by May 10

Moscow is expelling eight employees of the Japanese embassy, they must leave the Russian Federation by May 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Moscow is expelling eight employees of the Japanese embassy, they must leave the Russian Federation by May 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On April 27, a representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and was told that since the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine, official Tokyo had taken an openly hostile anti-Russian course, destroying mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The apotheosis of this line was the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from Japan. Guided by the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side demanded that eight Japanese diplomatic workers leave our country by May 10," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the full responsibility for such a development of events lied solely with the government of Japan, which had made a choice in favor of abandoning friendly, constructive relations with Russia.

Japan openly took the position of full support for neo-Nazi formations operating on the territory of Ukraine, and provides political, economic and military assistance to the regime in Kiev, the ministry added.

The Japanese Embassy in Moscow said that Tokyo did not agree with Russia's statements in connection with the expulsion of Japanese diplomats, the country's ambassador protested at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Tokyo Kiev Japan April May From Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner for taking strict action against thos ..

Commissioner for taking strict action against those involved in diesel shortage

49 seconds ago
 Supreme Court orders to establish committee on for ..

Supreme Court orders to establish committee on formal procedures for setting up ..

50 seconds ago
 Bulgarian Cabinet Delegations Led by Prime Ministe ..

Bulgarian Cabinet Delegations Led by Prime Minister Heading to Kiev - Reports

52 seconds ago
 Turkish Health Ministry Says No Need to Wear Prote ..

Turkish Health Ministry Says No Need to Wear Protective Masks on Aircraft

53 seconds ago
 US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, marke ..

US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, market manipulation

4 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over ..

Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over sugar sale at higher price

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.