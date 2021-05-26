Moscow Expels Bulgarian Embassy Staffer in Response Move

The Russian Foreign Ministry declared a staffer of the Bulgarian embassy persona non grata, responding to a similar move that Sofia made against a Russian diplomat last month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry declared a staffer of the Bulgarian embassy persona non grata, responding to a similar move that Sofia made against a Russian diplomat last month.

"On May 26, Bulgarian ambassador Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry and received the ministerial note declaring a staffer of the Bulgarian embassy in Russia persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.