Moscow Expels Deputy Chief Of US Mission: US Official

February 17, 2022

Russia expelled the number two US diplomat in Moscow on Thursday as tensions built over the threat to invade Ukraine, the US State Department said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia expelled the number two US diplomat in Moscow on Thursday as tensions built over the threat to invade Ukraine, the US State Department said.

"We can confirm that Russia expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) to Russia Bart Gorman," a State Department spokesperson said.

>