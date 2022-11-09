UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expels Employee Of Moldovan Embassy - Russian Foreign Ministry

November 09, 2022

Moscow declared an employee of the Moldovan embassy in Russia persona non grata, the measure is a response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Chisinau, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Moscow declared an employee of the Moldovan embassy in Russia persona non grata, the measure is a response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Chisinau, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On November 9, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to the Russian Federation, Lilian Darii, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and was handed a note from the ministry on the declaration of an employee of the Moldovan embassy in Moscow persona non grata," the statement says.

The ministry added that "this measure is a response to the unmotivated decision taken by the Moldovan side on November 1 this year to declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Moldova persona non grata."

