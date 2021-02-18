UrduPoint.com
Moscow Expels Estonian Diplomat In Retaliation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:03 PM

Moscow is expelling a diplomat from the Estonian embassy in response to the declaration of a Russian diplomat persona non grata by Tallinn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Moscow is expelling a diplomat from the Estonian embassy in response to the declaration of a Russian diplomat persona non grata by Tallinn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The recently sworn-in new government of Estonia, perhaps having decided to show loyalty to its supervisors in Washington, Brussels this way, absolutely groundlessly declared a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Estonia persona non grata. He dealt with issues of culture, education, that is, just those areas where cooperation between our countries is still preserved. The Russian response was not long in coming. The Estonian ambassador to Moscow was summoned, we expressed strong protest and announced the expulsion of one of diplomats of the Estonian diplomatic mission," Zakharova said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

