Moscow expels European diplomats over Navalny protests: ministry

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Moscow said Friday it was expelling diplomats from Poland, Germany and Sweden for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the unspecified number of diplomats who "took part in illegal protests were declared persona non grata" and "ordered to leave Russia in the near future."