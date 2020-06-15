UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expels Two Czech Diplomats In Tit-for-tat Move: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

Moscow expels two Czech diplomats in tit-for-tat move: ministry

Russia on Monday expelled two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its own embassy workers from Prague this month over a fake story about a poison plot

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday expelled two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its own embassy workers from Prague this month over a fake story about a poison plot.

The Russian foreign ministry summoned Czech envoy Vitezslav Pivonka and informed him that "two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow are declared personas non-gratae" and ordered to leave the country by Wednesday evening, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Prague From

Recent Stories

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

33 seconds ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

7 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

34 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host international UNOOSA project off ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.