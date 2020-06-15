Moscow Expels Two Czech Diplomats In Tit-for-tat Move: Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday expelled two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its own embassy workers from Prague this month over a fake story about a poison plot.
The Russian foreign ministry summoned Czech envoy Vitezslav Pivonka and informed him that "two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow are declared personas non-gratae" and ordered to leave the country by Wednesday evening, the ministry said.