Moscow expels two Czech diplomats in tit-for-tat move: ministry

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday expelled two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its own embassy workers from Prague this month over a fake story about a poison plot.

The Russian foreign ministry summoned Czech envoy Vitezslav Pivonka and informed him that "two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow are declared personas non-gratae" and ordered to leave the country by Wednesday evening, the ministry said.