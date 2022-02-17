Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman From Russia - US Embassy

Moscow expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy in moscow told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Moscow expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy in moscow told RIA Novosti.

"We can confirm that Russia expelled U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) to Russia Bart Gorman. DCM Gorman was the second-most senior official at U.S. Embassy Moscow after the Ambassador and a key member of the Embassy's senior leadership team," the embassy said.

"Russia's action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response. DCM Gorman's tour had not ended; he had a valid visa, and he had been in Russia less than three years," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission called on Russia "to end its baseless expulsions of U.S. diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions."

"Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. We note that Russia's actions have led to the U.S. mission to Russia being staffed at levels well below the Russian mission to the United States. Our goal is to bring greater parity and reciprocity to our missions," it said.