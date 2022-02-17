UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief Of Mission Gorman From Russia - US Embassy

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman From Russia - US Embassy

Moscow expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy in moscow told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Moscow expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy in moscow told RIA Novosti.

"We can confirm that Russia expelled U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) to Russia Bart Gorman. DCM Gorman was the second-most senior official at U.S. Embassy Moscow after the Ambassador and a key member of the Embassy's senior leadership team," the embassy said.

"Russia's action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response. DCM Gorman's tour had not ended; he had a valid visa, and he had been in Russia less than three years," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission called on Russia "to end its baseless expulsions of U.S. diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions."

"Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. We note that Russia's actions have led to the U.S. mission to Russia being staffed at levels well below the Russian mission to the United States. Our goal is to bring greater parity and reciprocity to our missions," it said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Visa From

Recent Stories

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag ..

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag' operation: UK PM

1 minute ago
 Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be re ..

Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be ready by this August : Administr ..

1 minute ago
 Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibi ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibition

1 minute ago
 Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Read ..

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes o ..

Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes of LNG in 2021 - Novatek

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>