Moscow Expels US Diplomat In Response To Expulsion Of Russian Diplomat - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Moscow ordered US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman to leave Russia in response to Washington's expulsion of the Russian embassy's minister-counselor, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The US diplomat was indeed ordered to leave Russia, but strictly in response to the unjustified expulsion of the minister-counselor of our embassy in Washington, despite his status as a senior official," Zakharova said in a statement.

She noted that the US State Department had defiantly ignored Moscow's request to extend his stay at least until the "replacement" arrived.

"As a result, he was forced to leave without a replacement, which aggravated the already critical personnel shortage in the Russian diplomatic mission, which was formed as a result of the visa war unleashed by the Americans," Zakharova stressed.

It was the US side that initiated the next expulsion exchange in September 2021, demanding the departure of 55 Russian diplomats and administrative and technical employees in two stages until January 30 and June 30 of this year, she recalled.

"All attempts on our part to resolve the issue by 'freezing' expulsions on a mutual basis were rejected. Moreover, the Russian minister-counselor was also brought under this essentially sanction measure in the State Department, although they were well aware that a reciprocal response would follow in relation to Bart Gorman," the spokeswoman said.

