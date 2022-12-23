Moscow is concerned about the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) banning women from attending Afghanistan's higher educational institutions and expects Kabul to ensure the safety of female students, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and state higher education institutions. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.

"We have noted with concern reports of the Taliban government in Afghanistan banning the education of women in higher education institutions. The right to education is one of the basic human rights and freedoms.

We have taken note of the justifications by the Afghan authorities about linking the ban on the women's higher education with problems of ensuring security or economic difficulties. We expect that Kabul will soon take the necessary measures to rectify this situation," the ministry's statement read.

Education of the population without any discriminatory approaches is the key to the successful development of modern society, the ministry added.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities, calling for their rights to be respected.